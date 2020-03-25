A full transcript of Robert Elstone’s media briefing

Robert Elstone spoke to the media today to inform and update the press on various matters. Here’s what he had to say.

Relationship with Sky…

“Obviously the Sky contract is quite probably our number one priority from a financial-economic point of view. We’ve a really good relationship with Sky. Myself and Rhodri (Jones) are exceptionally close to them and speak every other day. We had a more formal meeting with them on Monday and pledged our support to them.

“They know there are some material limitations on what we can do at the moment, we can’t really do anything in terms of meaningful content. Whilst we have a really close relationship, we have to respect that Sky are looking at what this means for them. Our intention is to honour that Sky contract and that’s our intention, without a shadow of a doubt.

“As you’re probably aware, there’s a load of work going on in terms of fixture planning and pushing back, that’s one of the options and we’re looking at the people to speak to about doing that. Obviously Man United and other partners we need help from. Right now it’s impossible to know how long this suspension period will last, a variety of scenarios lifted. But we need to start quickly and fulfil as many of or season obligations as we can.”

On fixture scheduling…

“There are a number of stakeholders involved in this. We’ve a regular Super League season that includes Magic, loop fixtures and play-offs. All these generate revenue for clubs, for the centre or both. Right now, we’re doing all we can to protect that and one of the most material ways is to push back the end date of the season. In that you’ve got Test football and Challenge Cup to consider. What I would say is everyone is working together to find a solution. There are all sorts of options to extend the season, we’re limited to the amount of midweek games and the obvious point to make is the longer the suspension is, the harder it will make it to fulfil that. Then we have to look pragmatically and collaboratively to where we make further adjustments to the season. We’re working closely with the RFL and clubs and those plans are changing and we need different iterations of that depending on when we can resume.”

The financial survival of clubs…

“We have added complications of French and Canadian teams with different government advice that needs to be managed but our big priority right now is economic survival for ourselves and our clubs and everything we’re doing is about that and looking at being as well placed as we can be to do that. We’re looking at what Government support is offered to make sure we can access it as quickly as we can and that’s gratefully received by clubs. We’re looking at a specific request which is much-needed which the RFL is working on.

“We’ve spent a week looking at every single line in the budget to save money and ensure we distribute funds to our clubs every month to protect them for as long as we can. We’re doing all we can to ensure clubs are able to pull through this economically.”

Possibility of furloughing within Super League and its clubs…

“I think every club is looking very closely at that and what that allows clubs to do to get through this situation. We’ve spent time looking at our staff base and furloughing is an option for a large number of our employees. We’ve got to respect the fact we have to work that through, communicate with our staff and do it professionally and sympathetically. I think that principle works across all clubs. It’s an opportunity for clubs in Super League to protect themselves.

“I still think the rule around furloughing is sketchy. It’s a very welcome initiative, we had a call on best practice on what furloughing may look like, We spoke to professional advisors to find out what it means, the rules, how it is supplied. Clubs are just working through the machination of it.”

The prospect of receiving government funding…

“The current situation is that a solid request for funding has been submitted. In the intervening period, there have been things like furloughing and additional benefits put on the table by Government and we need to reflect that in a revised submission. Super League are actively involved in what that number was, but I spoke to Ralph late last night in terms of revising and updating that. We’re very keen to be involved to ensure what we put in front of Government is as good as it can be.”

The likelihood of losing Magic Weekend…

“It hasn’t been totally ruled out to date. We have a daily conference call among Super League executives and we spoke about it this morning. We’re preparing for the fact that Magic may well be a casualty of this. Without making financial commitments, we’re trying to keep our options open. The big quandary is how long is this going to last, and it would be unwise not to think about Magic at a later date in Newcastle or in a different format.. we don’t know. Right now we haven’t ruled it out and fixture planning is looking at the possibility it might happen. Everyone would look and consider the probability of it happening as diminishing all the time, though.”

Dropping loop fixtures…

“They provide three additional home games for every single club, and those games generate substantial revenue. Notwithstanding the fact the fixture list will get challenging and we don’t know when we will restart, those three games are critical in the budgets of all extra clubs and our job is to protect it as long as we can.”

Sky negotiations…

“In terms of the negotiations for a new deal, we’ve got a team of advisers up and running looking at valuations, strategy and how we’re going to approach the market and present our offer. That work continues. One of our colleagues was on to them this morning and we’ve a conference call meeting next week so we’re maintaining our preparedness. Sky are looking at the implications of this on their business in the here and now, so it would be crazy to think we’ll be talking in earnest in the very near future.”

Toronto and Catalans complications…

“Not only do we have our own local uncertainties. Exacerbated by Canada and France and raised further challenges. Catalans are two or three games behind the rest of the pack and that’s not easy to fix. The RFL’s fixture modelling is being shared on a daily basis with Super League and we’re trying to get through it best we can. It will make the challenge even bigger.”

Aware of players tested positive?

“I’m not actually, no. In terms of frontline issues around Government advice and health initiatives, the RFL has been terrific in leading that and they’re responding to Government advice. In terms of positive diagnoses around the players, I’ve not heard of anything but we’re in period of extreme social distancing and ultimately players and staff are operating in isolation right now. If we do that diligently then this period will come to an end in the not too distant future.”

Inside Super League…

“I’m hugely proud of the partners we’ve got in Super League. We’ve a fantastic working relationship with City Talking, it’s hugely painful to have to stand those down and I would absolutely go on record to thank them to date but also for their understanding of the situation. We’ve had to cancel and abandon the TV show. It was a great initiative, a great show and I think the game owes them thanks.”