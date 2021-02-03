Abdull suffers fresh injury blow

Hull Kingston Rovers halfback Jordan Abdull has suffered an injury blow after tearing a quadriceps muscle in training.

It’s the latest in a series of injuries for the 24-year-old, who missed the start of pre-season owing to surgery on a knee injury he sustained against Hull FC in the Robins’ final game of the 2020 season.

Abdull began full training recently, but after suffering a recurrence of an old quad injury, he has taken a break from full training again, although the club hopes he will resume towards the middle of February.

Abdull suffered a series of annoying niggles in 2020, injuring his shoulder in round one and then suffering an ankle injury on his return to the side, meaning he only played one game before the shutdown, but he had a clear run from August and ultimately completed twelve games during the season.

“He’d just returned to full training and he picked up this tear in his quad. I’d be hopeful that he’s not going to be too long with it,” Robins coach Tony Smith told HullLive.

“Hopefully he’s back in training within the next week or so rather than a month. At this stage we think it’s going to be relatively soon.”

Rovers prop Anesu Mudoti, 20, who is yet to make his debut for the club, is also sitting out training with a hamstring injury.

“Ane has tweaked his hamstring. We’re not sure whether it’s scar tissue from the original tear in his hamstring or whether it’s something else. He’s not at full strength at the moment,” said Smith.

“Aside from that we’re pretty good.”