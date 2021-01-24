Academy gets a starting date

Academy Rugby League players will be able to return to training in March.

League Express understands training has been permitted from March 8th, with a view to commencing fixtures eight weeks later.

It will be a huge boost to the sport’s aspiring youngsters, who have been unable to train for almost a year due to the pandemic.

It was argued that their return was imperative for their mental health, with the inability to train at a crucial stage of their careers having a damaging effect on their wellbeing.

Clubs are set to learn more about their return to training protocols in the coming weeks.

The structure of the competition itself remains unclear.

