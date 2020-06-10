Ackers hoping to cause destruction with Salford’s pack

Andy Ackers is relishing the opportunity to play behind Salford’s massive pack.

The hooker has joined the Red Devils from Toronto and is hoping his new forwards will pave the way for him to wreak havoc in new colours.

Ackers has made a name for himself for creating chaos around the ruck, with his speed putting opponents to the sword.

However, that requires a dominant pack, but with the likes of Lee Mossop, Pauli Pauli and Sebastine Ikahihifo in their ranks, he’s hoping they’ll do their part and let him do the rest.

“I want some units,” he said.

“I’m not saying I didn’t have that at Toronto but the step up was tough.

“Rugby League is quite professional. You do your reviews, you look at what your opponents are about and everyone is pretty clued up. Teams will do video on me and know what I’m wanting to do. I like running, but I need my forwards to work harder than their forwards to let me do my damage. I’ve spoken to Watto (Ian Watson) and they’ve got a great pack so it should work great for us all.”

Ackers is in his maiden Super League year, having spent the rest of his career in the Championship.

However, he insists the step up hasn’t been as big as it’s made out to be.

“I didn’t see much of a difference stepping up.

“For the past two or three years it’s been a Super League outfit training-wise at Toronto and then you’re playing Leigh, Toulouse and Featherstone, I class them as Super League standard sides.

“You can see the timing of the plays and the skill of the players though. I would have liked my step up to be better than it was but my game was picking up and hopefully that can continue after lockdown.”