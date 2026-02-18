Adrian Lam confirms exit of Leigh Leopards trialist

ADRIAN LAM has confirmed the exit of Leigh Leopards trialist Delaine Gittens-Bedward.

Jamaican international Gittens-Bedward joined the Leopards on trial during the off-season after playing for Leigh’s reserves during the 2025 season.

It had been expected that the 24-year-old would sign a deal with Lam’s side, but Championship side Workington Town announced his signing last month.

That being said, Leigh boss Lam remains keen on Gittens-Bedward for the future.

“He’s left the club now,” Lam said.

“He’s had an opportunity to sign with another club (Workington), and he’s done that

“We found him to be really good, and we were very close to promoting him to where we wanted him to go.

“It didn’t quite work out that way, but I think he does have a future (in the game), so we’ll keep an eye on him.”