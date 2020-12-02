Adrian Lam extends Wigan Warriors contract

Adrian Lam has signed a one-year extension to his Wigan Warriors contract.

Lam won his first silverware as head coach as the Warriors won the League Leaders’ Shield before losing in a dramatic Grand Final to St Helens.

He was off contract at the end of the season but has now extended his time with the club.

“I’m really excited,” he said.

“It’s a massive honour for me to re-sign at this great club.

“It’s been a fantastic year overall. I’ve seen the team grow as a unit and winning the League Leaders’ Shield was a highlight, but we must go one better in 2021.

“The squad has been strengthened each year since my arrival and, with the new players coming in and another year’s experience behind our hardened young players, we’re in a great position to take trophy-winning advantage of that.

“We have the opportunity to create a team environment for 2021 that’s steeled for action with speed to burn, making us a very difficult team to play against. We want teams to need to be at their very best to have a chance of beating us.

“In the Grand Final you could see how close knit our team was. That’s who we are now but we must, and can, get better to win those trophies. We’re looking forward to 2021 and to the excitement that a new Super League season promises.”