How do you think that Super League and the RFL should handle the rest of the Rugby League season in the light of the coronavirus problem?

They should continue to play all the matches, but behind closed doors.

They should play a limited number of matches behind closed doors that will satisfy the requirements of the broadcasting contract with Sky Sports.

They should suspend the season with a view to fulfilling all the fixtures later in the season while not reducing the league, Challenge Cup and play-off schedule.

They should suspend the season and then, when the season resumes, it should reduce the size of the league programme in order to avoid a significant number of midweek matches.

They should suspend the season and, when it resumes, announce that the Grand Final will be played between the top two teams in Super League, cutting out three weeks of the play-offs.