Albania in partnership with RFL qualify new Match Officials

Six new match officials have been qualified in Albania, thanks to a new online course working in combination with the Rugby Football League and in particular with the St Helens Referees Society. Arnaldo Telo, president of Albania Rugby League, noted:

“In a continuation of the work that is being done to organize the national team, and around a domestic competition here, we are working on several fronts to fully develop the sport in all its aspects, one being the licensing of match officials and coaches.

“This has great impetus for the future of Rugby League in Albania, and will significantly aid help what we are hoping to achieve. It is just the beginning for us. In order to raise the standard of the game it is necessary to have well-trained referees, and the enthusiasm shown by candidates was highly encouraging.

This course required a minimal investment by the ARL yet will have a big impact on the future of the sport, and my thanks go to the RFL for including our involvement.”

Among those qualifying on the course was Blerta Lushaj, the first women’s match official in our country.

This is the year of the Rugby League World Cup 2021