Andrew Dixon has a new home after signing with Toulouse

Toulouse Olympique have signed Andrew Dixon on a two-year deal ahead of their Betfred Championship campaign.

The Manchester-born forward started his career with seven years in Super League across two clubs, St Helens and Salford Red Devils. During this time, he accumulated 104 appearances and crossed for 21 tries.

Dixon, 30, then opted to join then-Championship side Leigh Centurions for two years, where the club won consecutive Championship titles and in the latter, were promoted to Super League through the Super 8s process.

In 2017, Andrew decided to join Toronto Wolfpack for their inaugural season in League One and spent four years with the club before its admission back into Super League was rejected and subsequently, Dixon were left without a club.

Dixon said: “I am honoured to join such a great club with a great history and looking to the future. For me, it all depends on the people present in a club and after speaking with Sylvain [Houles – head coach] and Cédric [Garcia – director], I had confirmed the quality at the club.”

Bernard Sarrazain, Toulouse president, expanded: “Andrew’s qualities on the pitch are undeniable, and through our discussions, we had the confirmation that he’s a great guy.”