Andy Last on “disappointing” Lee Radford exit and how Castleford Tigers players reacted

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are currently under the interim charge of Andy Last following the departure of Lee Radford.

Radford left The Jungle by mutual agreement on Monday and now Last has explained what it felt like for him.

“I didn’t see it coming, I thought the first three games we were up to our neck in the contest and a bounce of a ball here and better execution on a pass there and we could have quite easily have been three from three,” Last said.

“It is disappointing, I spoke to him on the Sunday after he had had the chat with the powers that be. I’ve got a lot of time for Lee, he’s a good friend and a good coach and I’m disappointed that the two parties came to the decision that they did.

“They had a chat previously, but they came to a mutual agreement that it was time to go.

“It was like a snowstorm to be honest, I received a phone call from the club that they would announce it to the players tomorrow and that I would be in interim charge.

“The leaders at the club addressed the players and I stepped in and explained what we would do for training and a performance against Huddersfield.

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind, I’ve got a little bit of experience in 2020 at Hull when Lee moved on from his job at Hull. I spoke about hitting the reset button and putting in a performance for Lee and Friday.”

Last also went on to explain how the players reacted to the news.

“They were shocked. Monday was a very sombre atmosphere at the club which you can expect.

“Lee is a very big personality, he is responsible for the squad we’ve got being together. The guys he’s coached before the likes of Mahe, Bureta and Joe, they were really disappointed that he didn’t get longer than three games.

“But, that’s the sport that we are in and the club has made a decision. We have to roll with it. It’s not nice but you have to get on with it.”