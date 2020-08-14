Another BARLA thriller in store for grass roots fans!

Tomorrow’s featured game in BARLA’s You Tube series of major matches is the 2012 Under 16s National Cup Final between Bold Miners of St Helens and Wigan St Patricks.

The Association’s vice-chair Steve Manning says: “A ‘Saints-Wigan’ clash is on offer on the BARLA You Tube Channel on Saturday 15 August, which kicks off at 2.30pm.

“The game, which was played at Fylde RUFC, Woodlands Memorial Ground, Lytham St Annes involved Bold Miners of St Helens and Wigan St Patricks.

“Some of both clubs’ stars played their final games as amateurs before move into the professional ranks to in the Academy Rugby League.”

He continues: “It promises to be another compelling clash showing what it meant to all the players, coaches, clubs and supporters to become victors in BARLA’s prestigious cup competition as well as getting one over their neighbours on the other side of Billinge Hill.”

The match can be viewed by tuning into the BARLA you Tube Channel via You Tube itself, or via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmySTN6R6oU

The link has been placed on the BARLA website and, in the build up to the game, will be found and accessible in the @barlcups twitter account.

Following completion of the game viewers will be able to watch it again – or previous weeks’ full length matches – as well as other game highlights and interviews.