BARLA County Tri-Series to hit the screens!

COUNTY Championship Tri-Series Rugby League will be shown on BARLA’s You-Tube channel for the first time tomorrow (Saturday 20 June) when the 2017 clash between holders Lancashire and Cumbria at Thatto Heath Crusaders will be featured.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm and the action can be viewed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgRZFPFthJg

Access can also be made via BARLA’s website or through the @barlcups twitter account.

The match will be followed by action from other games and interviews.

BARLA Vice Chair Steve Manning said: “Lancashire were making their bow in that year’s series, while Cumbria needed to win the game to have a chance of winning the title.

“Viewers will see how much it means for players to represent their respective counties. Both sides needed to win for different reasons so the pressure was certainly on!”