BARLA YouTube channel to show 2007 National U14 Cup Final

BARLA are pleased to announce that their next main game on their BARLA You Tube Channel will kick off at 2.230pm on Saturday 30th May, featuring the 2007 BARLA Under 14 National Cup Final.

A St Helens / Wigan derby, in the shape of Blackbrook Royals against Wigan St Judes, the final took place at the John Charles Stadium the home of Hunslet RLFC.

Viewers will be able to watch the game again, as they did for the channel’s launch game, the 2015 BARLA National Cup Final, and have done for other game highlights.

To watch the game live you can tune into the BARLA you Tube Channel via You Tube itself and subscribe if you want or via the following link

