Barrow retain key forward for 2023 campaign

BARROW prop Sam Brooks has agreed a contract extension to cover next season.

The powerhouse Scotland international has made a big contribution to an encouraging Championship campaign for the Cumbrian club.

Paul Crarey’s side, promoted as last year’s League One champions, are set for the play-offs.

Brooks, 28, a product of the Wigan Academy, was signed from Swinton ahead of this season and has made 23 appearances.

He has also played for Halifax, Rochdale, Whitehaven, Widnes, Featherstone and Leigh.

“One thing every player wants is to get their contract sorted early,” he said.

“Personally, I’ve had a good season so far, and the club as a whole definitely has.

“We’ve all achieved great things so far, so it was quite an easy decision to put pen to paper for next season.

“I think it took me some time to adjust to travelling, but now I’m really enjoying it.

“I play every week when I’m up for selection, and with what we’ve done this year, it’s hard not to enjoy it. We’ve surprised a lot of people.”

Chairman Steve Neale said: “We are delighted to sign Sam for a further year.

“He has been improving week by week and has established himself as a vital member of the squad.

“The club is intent on rewarding the players who have contributed to a successful season as we look to further consolidate our place in the Championship.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “Sam has been one of our leading middles all season.

“He can play big minutes, always gives 100 percent and is as tough as they come on the pitch. He has fitted in really well.”