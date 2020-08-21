Bastien Ader set for tenth year at Toulouse

Bastien Ader will celebrate his tenth year with Toulouse Olympique after signing a new one-year deal.

After three years with semi-professional French side Saint-Gaudens, Ader linked up with Toulouse in 2011.

The 29-year-old has racked up 162 appearances during that time, crossing for 77 tries in the process, and has also represented France five times, including appearances in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Ader was delighted with his new deal, saying “I am happy to continue the adventure with Toulouse for the tenth consecutive year.”

Toulouse have come close to promotion on numerous occasions, but it seems that the club is united towards this goal: “With the disappointment of last season, we are all more motivated to return to competition and achieve our goal – Super League.”