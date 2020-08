Batley Bulldogs have confirmed the signing of former prop Keegan Hirst.

As first revealed by League Express, the forward has returned to the Bulldogs where he was captain of the club before moving to Super League side Wakefield.

A move to Halifax ahead of the 2020 season followed but he will return to his hometown club next year.

He is the club’s first confirmed signing, while the club also confirmed popular forward James Brown would be remaining with the Bulldogs next season.