Batley sign Leeds youngster as part of new partnership

Batley Bulldogs have signed Leeds forward Tyler Dupree on a one-month loan deal after reaching a new partnership with the Rhinos.

The agreement will see Batley provide players for Leeds’ reserve grade side, with the Rhinos offering some players to Batley over the course of the season.

Dupree will be the first to head to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium. Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Sinfield said: “We have a long and successful partnership with Featherstone Rovers that has been to the benefit of our young players in recent years and allowed Rovers to maintain their challenge at the top of the Betfred Championship. Whilst that will continue, we are also able to now offer their players the chance to play in our reserves.

“Likewise, Sam Walters and Jack Broadbent greatly benefitted from a loan spell at Batley and this continues our relationship with them. Our young forward Tyler Dupree will join Batley on loan, initially for a month, and will be available Craig Lingard this weekend for the Bulldogs clash with Swinton Lions.

“The challenge we all face is making sure that players not involved with the first team are able to get game time each week and this is a great solution to that issue and will ensure we have the strongest possible side to play in the Reserve competition.”