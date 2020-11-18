BBC to air insight into Great Britain tour

The BBC will air a documentary titled ‘Once Were Lions’ based on Great Britain Rugby League Lions’ tour last year.

Their four-game tour of the southern hemisphere were the first matches played by the Lions since 2007, when they defeated New Zealand 3-0.

After 2007’s tour, the Great Britain team disbanded and split into squads for each home nation; England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, but re-formed for last year’s test series.

The 24-man selected squad consisted of a mixture of well-established stars such as James Graham and Chris Hill and rising stars including Ash Handley, Jake Connor and Joe Philbin.

Sadly, Great Britain were beaten in all four games; twice by New Zealand and once by both Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

However, four players celebrated their test debuts throughout the course of the tour; Jackson Hastings (Wigan), Josh Jones (Hull FC), Blake Austin and Jack Hughes (both Warrington).

James Graham, who was the member of the squad that participated in 2007’s tour, made his 50th test appearance in game one.

‘Once Were Lions’ will launch on BBC iPlayer this Saturday (21st November).