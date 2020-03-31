BBC to air two rugby league programmes this weekend

The BBC will broadcast two must-watch Rugby League programmes over the weekend.

The Challenge Cup will be the centre of attention on BBC 1 this Saturday when Challenge Cup Classics airs.

Supporters will be able to relive some of the greatest moments in Cup history as highlights from five of the greatest Challenge Cup Finals of the past five decades will be aired on the show, narrated by popular rugby league host Mark Chapman.

In focus will by the 1978 final between Leeds and St Helens, the 1985 classic between Wigan and Hull FC featuring league legends Peter Stirling and Brett Kenny, as well as the thrilling 1996 showcase which saw St Helens produce the biggest ever comeback to beat Bradford.

The 2003 final between Bradford and Leeds will also be shown, as well as the 2016 event, in which Hull FC finally banished their Wembley hoodoo.

On Sunday, the highly-acclaimed Watersplash documentary will be shown on BBC 2.

The show details the famous 1968 final played in virtually unplayable conditions, and a game remembered for Don Fox’s missed conversion in front of the sticks in the last minute of the game.

Both shows will start at 1:15 PM.