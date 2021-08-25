Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

Featherstone Rovers’ Craig Hall is at the top of the goals and points charts, and he is joint top of the try scoring chart alongside his team-mate Gareth Gale.

 

Tries

1 = Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21

Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 16

4 Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 14

5 Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13

6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 12

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 12

8 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 11

Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 11

Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11

 

Goals

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 63

2 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 62

3 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 56

4 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 49

5 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 47

6 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

7 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43

8 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 39

9 = Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 38

Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 38

 

Points

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 210

2 = Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 156

Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 156

4 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 138

5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 112

6 = Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102

Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 102

8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 88

9 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 85

10 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 84

 