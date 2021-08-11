Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

Tries
1 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers above) 21
2 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 15
3 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 14
4 = Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13
Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 13
6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 11
Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11
Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 11
9 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 10
Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 10
Goals
1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos above) 59
2 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 56
3 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 47
4 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44
5 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43
6 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 42
7 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 41
8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 38
9 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 37
10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 33
Points
1 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights above) 156
2 = Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 150
Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 150
4 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 114
5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 104
6 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102
7 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 92
8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 88
9 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 84
10 Liam Harris (Halifax Panthers) 79