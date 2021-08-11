Betfred Championship Leading Scorers

   11/08/2021

 

Tries

1 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers above) 21

2 Abbas Miski (London Broncos) 15

3 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 14

4 = Fa’amanu Brown (Featherstone Rovers) 13

Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings) 13

6 = Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder) 11

Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 11

Matty Marsh (York City Knights) 11

9 = Andy Gabriel (Dewsbury Rams) 10

Junior Vaivai (Toulouse Olympique) 10

 

Goals

1 Chris Hankinson (London Broncos above) 59

2 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights) 56

3 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 47

4 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 44

5 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 43

6 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 42

7 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 41

8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 38

9 Josh Woods (Newcastle Thunder) 37

10 Connor Robinson (Halifax Panthers) 33

Points

1 Kieran Dixon (York City Knights above) 156

2 = Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 150

Chris Hankinson (London Broncos) 150

4 Lachlan Walmsley (Whitehaven) 114

5 Steve Tyrer (Widnes Vikings) 104

6 Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) 102

7 Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique) 92

8 Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls) 88

9 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 84

10 Liam Harris (Halifax Panthers) 79