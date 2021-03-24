Big Ben’s arrival is a boost for Bradford

BRADFORD have signed experienced forward Ben Evans on a two-year deal following his departure from Championship rivals Toulouse.

The 28-year-old, who has played under Bulls coach John Kear for Wales, will team up with twin brother Rhys, the versatile back who joined the West Yorkshire club in 2019.

It will be Ben’s second spell at Bradford after a short stint on loan from Warrington, where Rhys also played, in 2013.

The prop had six seasons at Warrington and two at London Broncos before joining Toulouse for the 2019 campaign.

His arrival is a boost after his fellow forward Sam Hallas sustained a broken jaw during the Challenge Cup first-round defeat by Featherstone on Sunday and prop Dan Fleming was withdrawn late on because of a groin injury.

The new arrival is targeting a debut in the Championship opener away to Sheffield on Easter Sunday, April 4.

“I will bring some experience to the side and try to help the boys with what I know,” he said.

“I have worked with John for the last couple of years now – I know him well on and off the field and I am looking forward to working with him and the strong squad he has built.

“Hopefully I can start training this week and do what I can to earn a place in the squad for Sheffield.”

Kear, who recently recruited another seasoned prop in ex-St Helens and Wakefield man Anthony Walker, believes Evans’ arrival is a statement of intent for the year ahead.

“I am really pleased. Fortunately we were in the right place at the right time with Ben and with Sam’s injury, we moved very quickly,” he said.

“He brings hard work and the ability to play long minutes and that is what we need. He will be very important to us.

“His profile fits very well into what we require now and what we require going forward because it is a two-year contract.

“I would like to thank the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association for their contribution to getting the deal done.”

For all the latest news from the Championship, make sure you get a copy of League Express, out every Monday, either from the shop or by subscription.