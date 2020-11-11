Blues win to force Origin decider in Brisbane

State of Origin will go to a decider in Brisbane next week after New South Wales comfortably levelled the series against Queensland with a 34-10 victory.

The Maroons opened the scoring through game I hero Xavier Coates but the Blues dominated the game after the opening try in Sydney.

After Coates’ opener after eight minutes, New South Wales were able to open up an 18-4 lead at the interval.

First Cody Walker dummied and spun at the line to score before James Tedesco’s silky skills with his feet earned him a four-pointer.

And two minutes before the break, Josh Addo-Carr scored off a simple scrum play finished on the right-hand side.

Two more tries quickly after the half-time interval had New South Wales in control with both Jack Wighton and Daniel Tupou crossing on the left.

After Tino Faasuamaleaui and Payne Haas were sin binned for fighting, Queensland scored their second try through Josh Papalii but Addo-Carr’s second off Cody Walker’s kick restored the Blues’ control.

Cleary finished the scoring with two minutes left with a penalty after Tedesco was taken in the air by Ben Hunt.

Blues: Tedesco, Tupou, Gutherson, Wighton, Addo-Carr, Walker, Cleary, Saifiti, Cook, Haas, Crichton, Frizell, Trbojevic; Interchanges: Finucane, Paulo, Brown, Yeo

Tries: Walker, Tedesco, Addo-Carr 2, Wighton, Tupou; Goals: Cleary 5

Sin bin: Haas (57) – fighting

Maroons: Holmes, Coates, Capewell, Gagai, Sami, Munster, Cherry-Evans, Lui, Friend, Papalii, Kaufusi, Su’A, Faasuamaleaui; Interchanges: Hunt, Collins, Arrow, Fotuaika

Tries: Coates, Papalii; Goals: Holmes

Sin bin: Faasuamaleaui (57) – fighting

A full match report of game II of State of Origin will feature in Monday’s League Express