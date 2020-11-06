Boyd Cordner pulls out of Origin series

New South Wales captain Boyd Cordner has ruled himself out of the rest of the Origin series.

The Blues lost the opening game to Queensland on Wednesday in Adelaide with the second-row forward forced to leave the field for an HIA test, which he passed. Despite feeling okay after this week’s encounter, in a precautionary measure, Cordner has decided to call time on his season.

“As hard as it was, it is the right call based on the fact that I have had a few knocks this year,” said Cordner, 28.

“I feel really good after Wednesday’s game; I’ve pulled up fine. I have no concerns about the knock in Game One. I passed the HIA test and was happy to return to the field.

“The decision is more precautionary than anything. It has been a big year and now I can just rest up and relax with a good break coming up. I will be leaving camp today.”

Meanwhile, changes have been made by both sides ahead of next week’s second game in Sydney which New South Wales need to win to keep the series alive.

Luke Keary has been moved to 18th man for New South Wales while Cameron Murray misses out through injury. Nathan Brown, Isaah Yeo and Dale Finucane all have been named on the bench with Cody Walker taking Keary’s place in the starting team.

For Queensland, Valentine Holmes has been named at fullback in place of AJ Brimson who impressed on debut on Wednesday. Dunamis Lui comes in for Christian Welch while Moeaki Fotuaika is named on the bench with Coen Hess dropping out and Jaydn Su’A starting in the second row.