Bradford Bulls reveal squad numbers for 2023 as ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker misses out on number one

BRADFORD BULLS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Championship season, but former Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker has not been given the number one shirt.
Instead, Walker will wear the number 31 – the number in which he won the 2017 Super League Grand Final with Leeds.
Former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers halfback Tom Holmes, surprisingly, will wear the number one shirt despite playing all of his career so far in the halves or at hooker.
New signings Bodene Thompson, Ben Blackmore, and Joe Arundel have been given the 13, 2 and 3 shirts respectively ahead of what is being tipped to be a positive year for the Bulls.
Another notable revelation about the Bradford squad numbers is the depth on show, with 34 players being handed a first-team shirt for 2023.
Here is the squad in full:
1 Tom Holmes
2 Ben Blackmore
3 Joe Arundel
4 Kieran Gill
5 David Foggin-Johnston
6 Dec Patton
7 Jordan Lilley
8 Jordan Baldwinson
9 George Flanagan Snr
10 Michael Lawrence
11 Brad England
12 Chester Butler
13 Bodene Thompson
14 Ebon Scurr
15 AJ Wallace
16 Brad Foster
17 Sam Scott
18 Keven Appo
19 Max Clarke
20 Billy Jowitt
21 Fenton Rogers
22 George Roby
25 Myles Lawford
26 George Flanagan Jnr
30 Jordan Myers
31 Jack Walker
32 Marcus Green
33 Brad Ho
34 Michael Hoyle