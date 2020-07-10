Bradford star signs new deal

Boyhood Bradford fan Sam Hallas has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The Bulls vice-captain, 23, has been with the club since 2017 and was an ever-present before the season lockdown.

“I am really pleased to have signed – it is nice to have that security I can carry on doing what I love at a club I love in Bradford,” said Hallas.

“Look at how the club is building, retaining John [Kear] and signing someone like Danny Brough are massive coups and really sets the club’s stall out.

“Before the season was halted we were cooking on gas and if we can turn those slight losses into wins we can really push on and move towards where we want to be.”