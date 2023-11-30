Brenko Lee’s Super League move off the table as ex-NRL centre in the rugby league wilderness

BRENKO LEE will not be making the move to Super League once and for all with the former NRL centre cast out into the rugby league wilderness following his exit from The Dolphins.

Lee signed with the new NRL franchise ahead of the 2023 season and, despite playing 13 games, found himself out of favour with head coach Wayne Bennett towards the back end of the year.

As such, the 28-year-old was released from the second year of his Dolphins contract in a bid to find an opportunity in Super League with a plethora of clubs said to have been interested in talking to Lee.

League Express previously revealed that Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors and new boys London Broncos had all been interested, but a deal with all four sides was never forthcoming.

As such, Lee took on a new job as a concreter outside of rugby league whilst still trying to find a club for 2024.

That being said, League Express can reveal that the 28-year-old will not be playing Super League next season after failing to land a job in the northern hemisphere.

It remains to be seen whether or not the former Dolphin could find another NRL club, but with an injury-hit career in which he has made just 88 appearances for six different sides, the majority of clubs would be unlikely to take a punt on Lee.

