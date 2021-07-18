Broncos move gets the go-ahead

London Broncos’ move to AFC Wimbledon’s new Plough Lane stadium has been given the green light.

The Championship side are currently playing at Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Union Club, but after the approval of Merton Council, they will now set up home with the ambitious fan-owned League One (third tier) football club.

The Broncos are aiming to reclaim the Super League berth lost in 2019, and believe being based at the 9,300-capacity venue, which opened in November, will help them expand their commercial and marketing operations.

Plough Lane, eleven miles away from Trailfinders Vallis Way, will be the tenth different venue used regularly since the club’s formation as Fulham in 1980, when they were based at Craven Cottage.

Broncos chief executive Jason Loubser said: “From our first meetings with AFC Wimbledon, and seeing the early stages of the stadium build, it became obvious to us how special the Plough Lane project was.

“Over the course of the last twelve months, we have learnt just how important the stadium is to the club, the supporters and the community of Wimbledon and London Broncos are excited to be able to soon call Plough Lane home.

“The community values that are so close to AFC Wimbledon’s hearts are the same values we also deeply cherish.

“We very much want to become a valued part of the surrounding infrastructure and neighbourhood and have spent recent months supporting the Dons Trust (the football club-owning organisation) with their amazing foodbank project and having our players assist on a weekly basis.”

AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer said: “The Broncos share the same values as us. They very much want to be a valued and important part of the wider community. There’s so much we have in common – not least the fact that we’ve both been searching for a proper home for far too long.

“Financially, this will give us the vital funding we need as a football club to help us build a successful team for the future.

“The Broncos will offer a very different sporting event to anything ever experienced before in Wimbledon.

“They will generate interest and then excitement and that will also lead to commercial investment.

“This partnership really is a win-win for everyone and the start of a new era for sport in the borough.”

