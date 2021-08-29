Broncos nearing Wimbledon move

London Broncos coach Tom Tsang says setting up home at Plough Lane, Wimbledon will be a big plus for the capital-city club.

The former Coventry team chief’s target is to bring Super League status back after relegation to the Championship in 2019.

And he believes the 9,300-capacity home of League One football club AFC Wimbledon, which was designed with multi-sports use in mind, would be a great setting for top-flight action.

The play-off chasing Broncos are currently using the Vallis Way ground of rugby union club Ealing Trailfinders, which is scheduled to host the remaining regular-season home game against Featherstone on Sunday week, September 12.

The eleven-mile move to Plough Lane, which is on the site of a former greyhound stadium and opened in November, was last month rubber-stamped by Merton Council, with the two clubs now working through the logistics of the move.

The Broncos beat off competition from other sports clubs to clinch the ground share agreement, which runs for ten years with a break clause on both sides.

It is reportedly worth between £200,000 and £500,000 a year to the football club, depending on which division the Broncos are playing in.

It will be the tenth different venue used regularly since the Rugby League club’s formation as Fulham in 1980, when they were based at Craven Cottage.

The football club was formed in 2002 by supporters of Wimbledon FC after that club relocated to Milton Keynes, 60 miles to the North.

AFC Wimbledon started out in the ninth tier of English football, but have worked their way up the pyramid, winning promotion to the Football League in 2011 and into League One, the third of four divisions, five years later.

Their manager Mark Robinson was a guest at the Broncos’ home clash with Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

The Broncos believe the stadium will prove attractive to both home and away supporters as well as sponsors, and that being based there will help them expand both commercial and marketing operations.

“I’ve had a couple of trips to Plough Lane, as have a few of the players, and we’ve all been impressed,” said Tsang, who stepped up from his role as assistant coach when Danny Ward departed in early July.

“It’s a great facility and getting it built is quite an achievement by AFC Wimbledon, given how they have progressed through the non-league system and into the Football League.

“They are a really progressive club, and I think we can work really well in partnership with them.”

