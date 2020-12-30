Burrow inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been named as the fourth and final inductee into the Leeds Rugby League Hall of Fame for 2020.

Burrow becomes the first player from the club’s ‘golden generation’ to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the sixteenth player in total to join the Leeds pantheon since it was created in 2017.

Due to the global pandemic, instead of the usual dinner at Emerald Headingley to unveil the new inductees, the Rhinos have revealed each new member for fans during the week between Christmas and New Year with Burrow following legendary Australian Arthur Clues and former Great Britain internationals Fred Webster and Les Dyl.

A special feature to unveil Burrow saw former players from around the globe pay tribute to the eight-time Grand Final winner. From Australia, Danny Buderus recalled his memories of playing against a young Rob Burrow with Australia whilst former Head Coach Brian McClennan is joined by overseas favourites Ali Lauitiiti and Brent Webb in New Zealand. Barrie McDermott and Danny McGuire pick out their favourite memories from Rob’s glittering career too. McDermott, as member of the Hall of Fame, presented Burrow with his certificate and silver salver at Emerald Headingley.

Commenting on his induction in the Hall of Fame, Burrow said, “All my life I have been a Rhinos fan. All my life I just wanted to play for Leeds. I was just proud to have played at this wonderful club for many years let alone to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Of all the trophies that we were lucky enough to win, this one means the most. There is no club in the world that compares to the Rhinos. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who put faith in me and believed that size does not matter. This is the ultimate accolade for me; it means so much, thank you.”

The full list of Leeds Rugby League Hall of Fame members is: