Castleford promote Academy trio

Castleford Tigers have promoted three Academy graduates to their first team.

Cain Robb, Brad Martin and Brad Graham will all link up with the first-grade side during the upcoming trio.

All three have represented England at youth level and both Graham and Martin made their first-team debuts for the Tigers last season.

“We’ve been super impressed with Cain, his commitment to being a professional rugby league player I think is outstanding,” said head coach Daryl Powell.

“He puts everything in there, he’s prepared to talk, he’s got some real instinct as a nine and is sharp out of dummy half. He just makes some little things happen and we think he’s got a decent future in the game and he is learning from a class nine in Paul McShane, but he’ll learn from anybody and I think it’s one of his biggest attributes.

“Brad Graham has a good physical frame, a good kid and I think the same with all these young players’ parents, they have done an awesome job in helping them to mature as young men.

“The jury is out a little bit on whether Brad is a centre or a back-rower because he is probably going to grow to be capable of playing in the back row too, another player with a really great attitude. It was a tough outing against Hull last year, but I think he learned a lot about himself and what was required to play in Super League, there is no doubt he will work exceptionally hard to achieve his goals.

“Brad Martin is one of those players who players don’t like to train against, he’s a handful and pretty explosive and fearless to boot. When he played last year, he showed up pretty well, really strong, he got knocked out, but he just needs to work on where to put his head when defending! But he has got potential and his explosiveness lends him to back or front row. We’ve got some good young players at the club at the moment and he is one of them.”