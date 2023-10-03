Castleford Tigers announce fifth new signing for the 2024 Super League season with former Hull FC and St Helens man Josh Simmh

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their fifth new signing for the 2024 Super League season with the recruitment of ex-St Helens and Wynnum Manly Seagulls man Josh Simm.

Simm has joined the club on a two-year deal.

Simm came through the academy at St Helens as a youngster and in the 2019 under-19s academy season scored a total of 30 tries in 20 games. He went on to play 19 times for the Saints first team, while having two spells on loan at Leigh, and one at Hull FC.

In 2023, Josh said goodbye to the UK and went to ply his trade in Australia for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls. Throughout the 2023 season in the Queensland Cup he featured 17 times and scored 7 tries.

Now, he’s ready to join up with the Tigers and is excited for the opportunity to return to Super League: “I’m absolutely buzzing, I really can’t wait! I left Saints last year and I wanted something new to challenge myself. I went over to Australia and really thrived over there so I’m excited to show people what I can do, I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong so I’m excited.”

“It’s brilliant and the full-time environment is going to help, I’ve had a good time in Australia and I’m excited to show people what I can do”.

“The Cas fans can expect full commitment, and 100% effort in every game and I pride myself in being able to score from anywhere in attack.

“My defence has come on leaps and bounds over in Australia and I really want to prove to people what I can do. I left Saints under a bit of a cloud that I didn’t want in the Challenge Cup semi-final two years ago but I’m a whole different player now, a whole year wiser but I’ve loved it.”

