Castleford Tigers assistant Andy Last hints at halfback opportunity for new signing in Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 26-10 to local rivals Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve over the weekend, but the Super League side had 13 debutants making their first appearance in the black and amber.

One of those was former Hull FC playmaker Jacob Hookem who made the switch to the Jungle a few weeks ago after finding opportunities at the MKM Stadium limited.

Now, the 20-year-old has linked up with former Hull FC coaches Lee Radford and Andy Last, with the latter outlining that Hookem could make a big impression in 2023.

Alongside Hookem, there will be fierce rivalry in the halves with new signings Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller vying for a halfback spot with Callum McLelland and Hookem.

But, Last has backed Hookem to impress.

“He should have a real opportunity next season – he has come to us from Hull FC,” Last told Tigers TV.

“I know Jacob well from my time there, he came and played some first grade games for them and he had an outstanding game at the end of last season against Wakefield.

“I was Wakefield assistant that night in 2021 and he was probably the best player on the pitch for Hull. He showed some nice touches that match.”

Last was keen to emphasise how well Hookem did in the second-half against Featherstone.

“He’s a real competitor and he showed some nice touches. He probably played a bit erratic in that first-half but I thought he controlled things really well in the second-half.

“There is an opportunity there and what he did today will stand in him good going forward.”