Castleford Tigers quintet set for months on sidelines in blow for Craig Lingard’s side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have given an injury update on their squad following a testing opening to the start of the 2024 Super League season.

George Griffin has had an operation on his groin and will be around another 4-6 weeks, whilst Jason Qareqare sustained an ankle injury in the game away at Salford. He too has had an operation and will take around 10 weeks to return.

Meanwhile, Fletcher Rooney rolled his ankle a couple of times in training a few weeks apart, unfortunately rupturing a ligament on the second incident. He had this repaired three weeks ago and he’s now in the club starting his rehab. Rooney is expected to be around a 10-week recovery from surgery.

Muizz Mustapha saw the specialist yesterday for his knee injury. He’ll have another five weeks in the brace and then go through a period of rehab. We’re initially setting a target of early June.

Will Tate continues to work hard on his recovery from his ankle fracture and ligament injuries sustained at the back end of last season. He’s nearly ready to return to rehab running. Due to the extent of the issue and multiple markers to hit he’ll remain in the rehab group for some time yet.

