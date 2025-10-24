Castleford Tigers release Liam Horne

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released Liam Horne in order for the PNG international to pursue ‘other playing opportunities’.

This morning, All Out Rugby League revealed that Horne would be signing for Leigh Leopards in a curious move for the Tigers, who have most recently signed Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood.

Horne had quickly become a fans’ favourite when he made the switch during the latter stages of the 2023 Super League season, helping the Tigers stave off relegation.

In 2024, the PNG hooker went from strength to strength, earning the Players’ Player of the Year at The Jungle.

All in all, Horne registered seven tries in 51 appearances for the Tigers over the course of two-and-a-half seasons.