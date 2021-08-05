Castleford Tigers snap up Faraimo for 2022

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull FC wingman Bureta Faraimo on a two-year deal at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Faraimo began his career in the NRL with Parramatta Eels, before a short spell at the New Zealand Warriors. He then made the switch to Super League with Hull FC in 2018, who were then coached by the incoming coach at Castleford, Lee Radford.

A USA international, Faraimo has scored 40 tries in 80 matches for the Black and Whites.

“I am really excited! I’m looking forward to working with Lee Radford again and we’ll hopefully win some silverware together,” Faraimo told castlefordtigers.com.

“I’ve had some good times with Hull FC over the last three years and I will be trying my best to get some silverware with them before I leave.”

Faraimo is relishing the opportunity to have the Tigers supporters behind him next season.

“The crowd at Castleford is always good and they are right on top of you,” he said.

“Even as an opposition player it’s impressive and I can’t wait to be there with the crowd on my side for the next two years.

“I’ll play wherever I am needed and whatever is best for the team to be successful.

“I’m looking forward to playing well, enjoying my time at the club, and making some new friends.”

Faraimo is well known to Radford, and the incoming coach is looking forward to working with Faraimo again.

“He’s an incredibly tough bloke to tackle, nine times out of ten he will win the ground when he’s carrying the ball and gets your sets started like you want to start your sets,” said Radford.

“He gets you on the front foot, and not only that, I think something that gets a little overlooked is his work down the other side of the field, you give him a try-scoring opportunity and he will take it.

“Off the field, he is a fantastic bloke and someone I really enjoyed having a relationship with and I have stayed in touch with on a regular basis. When I heard that he was available, I jumped at the chance to get him signed for Cas.”