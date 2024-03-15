Castleford Tigers trio set to miss Catalans Dragons clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS trio Paul McShane, Danny Richardson and Elie El-Zakhem will miss Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

McShane, who has missed all of the 2024 Super League season so far, is being given an extra week for rehab ahead of what would have been a gruelling trip to the south of France.

Richardson, meanwhile, is still battling the ill-effects from a heavy concussion sustained in his first professional game back for the Tigers in 18 months.

Elie El-Zakhem has a knee issue which continues to leave him on the sidelines, head coach Craig Lingard has revealed.

“Paul McShane isn’t in the squad, we will give him another week’s worth of rehab with the travel over to France and the two-and-a-half coach journey is a little bit too much to put him on too soon,” Lingard said.

“Danny Rich is back training but won’t make the squad this week. It will be another week before he is up for selection.

“Elie is still unavailable and it will be a week at least he returns.”

