Catalans are eighty minutes away from their first-ever Super League Grand Final after a powerful display

Catalans Dragons are one game away from a Super League Grand Final after a statement 80-minute display helped them prevail 26-14 over Leeds.

This fixture was Catalans’ first piece of play-off action in over six years, but Steve McNamara’s side will now face St Helens next Friday.

Catalans scored two tries within ten minutes to set the tone. Sam Tomkins’ outstanding break was supported by Tom Davies, who finished in the corner, and Tomkins assisted once more with an unexpected grubber that was happily pounced on by Samisoni Langi.

Tomkins’ secured his third assist in as many tries through his chip kick, which was collected and dotted down by Israel Folau.

Alex Sutcliffe supported a break from Liam Sutcliffe and Luke Gale to score his first Leeds try, one which put them back in the contest, before half-time

Liam replicated his brother’s efforts with a four-pointer of his own when he received the ball from Matt Prior on an overlap.

Robert Lui attempted to find Konrad Hurrell with an audacious offload but the pass found a member of the opposition, David Mead, who then proceeded to race away towards the line unopposed.

Hurrell received an outstanding looping pass from Prior to score on their right flank, but the conversion was crucially missed.

James Maloney booted over a penalty goal to secure an important two-score lead.

Catalans: S. Tomkins, Davies, Langi, Folau, Mead, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia; Interchanges: Moa, Seguier, Baitieri, Kasiano

Leeds: Myler, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, L. Sutcliffe, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Oledzki, Thompson, Martin, Prior; Interchanges: Dwyer, Donaldson, Smith, A. Sutcliffe