Catalans’ clash with Hull cancelled after seven positive Covid cases

Catalans’ clash with Hull FC has been cancelled after five Dragons players and two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The fixture has been called off after the Dragons were forced into a five-day shutdown by the RFL and Public Health England.

Hull FC will not be allocated a new fixture despite Warrington being on standby. The two teams have already played twice this season.

Further testing will take place in the coming days as Catalans prepare for another week on the sidelines after their game with Wigan last week was called off due to the Warriors being forced to shut down.

Catalans now have three outstanding games to be played, though the RFL’s points per game system means they don’t have to play all their Super League fixtures.

To qualify for the top four play-offs they must play a minimum of 15 games from a possible 22, they have currently played 12.

It comes after Wakefield confirmed another four positive tests, but their game with Huddersfield Giants will still take place.

They have not been shut down due to the transparency of transmission across the club.