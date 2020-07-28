Catalans confirm home game dates

Catalans Dragons have provided dates for seven of their home games during the Super League season.

The Dragons have been able to host games after the French government relaxed guidelines and will be allowed around 5,000 people in the ground.

Steve McNamara’s side will spend August playing in the UK before home games thereafter.

The dates are:

Monday 7 September – 7.15 pm

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Saturday 12 September – 6 pm

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Friday 9 October – 7.15 pm

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Wednesday 14 October – 7.15 pm

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

Thursday 22 October – 7.15 pm

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Monday 26 October – 7.15 pm

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Thursday 5 November – 7.15 pm

Catalans Dragons v St Helens