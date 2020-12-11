Catalans confirm Mike McMeeken swoop

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Castleford Tigers forward Mike McMeeken.

The England international, a Dream Team inductee in 2017, joins the club on a multi-year deal.

“I’m delighted to be joining this great club with such passionate fans,” McMeeken said.

“I have played at the Stade Gilbert Brutus a few times now, so I’ve seen what a great atmosphere the fans make. It’ll be great to run out in front of them as a home player. Steve explained to me that the club want to recreate the 2018 Challenge Cup success with more silverware and it’s something I definitely want to be a part of.

“Considering the conditions this season, I thought the lads were unlucky not to get further then they did but hopefully we can get some silverware in the coming seasons. I’m looking forward to getting started in the coming weeks.”

McNamara added: “Michael is a high quality signing for the club. His sheer size and athleticism combined with his ability to be an 80 minute player make him quite unique and he suits the modern game. At the age of 26 he is coming into his prime years, I am excited with the qualities that he will bring to the team.”