Catalans prop signs new deal

Catalans Dragons prop Lambert Belmas has signed a one-year contract with the club.

The France international has signed a new deal after featuring 16 times for the Catalans club since his debut in 2017.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new contract for the club,” he said.

“After a tough season, it has been difficult for me to play some games. But a new season will start and I can’t wait to be back with my team mates, to work hard and to make my place in the squad.”

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara added: “Lambert has worked extremely hard over the last period and has suffered the same frustration as many other players of not playing much in 2020. Next year will be a very important year for him as he tries to establish himself in the game day team on a weekly basis.”