Challenge Cup fifth round draw revealed

The Challenge Cup fifth round draw has been made, with all eight ties scheduled to be played on the weekend of 14/15 March.

There are a couple of key fixtures pulled out by David Watkinson and Sandy Shipley, including a pulsating all-Super League tie. The current competition leaders Huddersfield Giants, who are the only unbeaten side remaining in the top flight, have been drawn against Toronto Wolfpack, the newcomers, whom are without a league victory this year.

Hull Kingston Rovers and Leigh Centurions will play one another in a second stand-out tie. As it stands, Leigh are currently top of the Championship and are one of the favourites for promotion. They are currently unbeaten this year and will certainly be looking forward to a tough challenge against a youthful, but talented, Rovers side. These two heavyweights battled last year in the sixth round, with Rovers earning a hard-fought 14-10 victory.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles v Workington Town

Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven/Dewsbury Rams

Featherstone Rovers v Hunslet

Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Centurions

York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets