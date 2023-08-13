Challenge Cup Finals produce staggering viewing figures with Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on show

THE Challenge Cup Finals Day is always one to look forward to in the calendar.

And, perhaps none more so than the one at the weekend as history was made at midday with St Helens Women taking on their Leeds Rhinos counterparts in the first ever women’s game to be held at Wembley Stadium.

Saints eventually ran out 22-8 winners before Leigh Leopards and Hull KR did battle in the men’s in one of the greatest ever finals produced in the Challenge Cup.

A Golden Point drop goal from Leigh’s Lachlan Lam ensured the Lancashire club lifted the Challenge Cup for the first time in 52 years before Halifax Panthers took on the Batley Bulldogs in the 1895 Cup Final.

Another nailbiter followed with Fax just edging out their West Yorkshire opponents in a 12-10 triumph.

And it’s fair to say that people were excited to watch the finals live on the BBC and Our League over the weekend with viewing figures showing just that.

The Women’s Cup Final had an average of 150,000 viewers with a 242,000 peak whilst the Men’s Final averaged 784,000 with a peak of 1.1 million, according to rugbyleagueontv.com.

