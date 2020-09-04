Challenge Cup quarter-final plans confirmed

All four Challenge Cup quarter-finals ties will be shown on the BBC.

The Warrington v St Helens’s match, and Wigan’s game against the winners of Castleford v Hull FC, will both be played at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday, September 19th.

On the previous day (Friday 18th September), Catalans Dragons will take on Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos will play Hull Kingston Rovers, both matches to be held at the Totally Wicked Stadiem, St Helens.

The sixth round tie between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC will be played on Sunday, September 13th, with that game also to be shown on BBC1.

“It’s a great result for the game, to be able to confirm that all eight remaining ties in the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup, will be televised live across the BBC and Sky Sports,” said Mark Foster, Chief Commercial Officer at the Rugby Football League.

“With all games remaining behind closed doors in September, we have worked with our broadcast partners to deliver doubleheaders at two facilities which have already staged successful events in recent weeks: the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens, and the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford.

“It does mean all clubs giving up home advantage, but granted the exceptional circumstances of this year’s competition, which has already required one re-draw, we have asked the players, coaches and supporters of those clubs to support us in our need to work flexibly, for the wider good of the game.”

CHALLENGE CUP DATES

SIXTH ROUND

Sunday September 13: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens – 3pm, live on BBC1)

QUARTER FINALS

Friday September 18: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6pm), Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (815pm) – both Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, live on Sky Sports

Saturday September 19: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (230pm, live on BBC1), Castleford Tigers or Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (5pm, live on BBC2) – both AJ Bell Stadium, Salford