Challenge Cup schedule confirmed

YORK’S plum Betfred Challenge Cup third-round home clash with Wigan will be screened live and free by TheSportsman.com on Friday, April 9 (7.45).

Meanwhile, the BBC will screen two matches the following day – St Helens versus Leeds (2.30) and Catalans against Wakefield (5.00), both games being played at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The other five ties will be streamed on the RFL’s Our League on a pay-per-view basis, with ‘ticket’ sales shared between the clubs.

Earlybird tickets for all five Our League ties are now available – www.rugby-league.com/livestream – and in all cases, the revenue will be shared between the competing clubs.

Schedule:

Friday, April 9

6.00: Hull KR v Castleford – live on Our League (£4.95 early bird, £10 on the day).

7.45: York v Wigan – live on TheSportsman.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Saturday, April 10

12.30: Salford v Widnes – live on Our League (£4.95 EB, £10 on the day).

2.30: St Helens v Leeds – live on BBC One (coverage starts 2.00).

5.00: Catalans v Wakefield live on BBC Two.

7.00: Featherstone v Hull – live on Our League (£4.95 EB, £10 on the day).

Sunday, April 11

12.30: Swinton v Warrington – live on Our League (£4.95 EB, £10 on the day).

2.30: Leigh v Huddersfield – live on Our League (£4.95 EB, £10 on the day).

