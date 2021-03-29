Challenge Cup third-round draw is made

YORK will host Wigan in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup while Featherstone will face Hull in a repeat of the famous 1983 final, which Rovers won 14-12.

There is a plum clash between St Helens and holders Leeds, while Hull KR are at home to Castleford, Catalans take on Wakefield and Huddersfield go to Leigh in other all-Super League ties.

Swinton host 2019 Cup winners Warrington while Widnes visit last year’s beaten finalists Salford.

Ties take place on the weekend of April 10/11.

The quarter-finals are on May 8/9, the semi-finals on June 5/6 and the final at Wembley (pictured) on Saturday, July 17.

Draw: York v Wigan, Swinton v Warrington, Hull KR v Castleford, Catalans v Wakefield, Featherstone v Hull, St Helens v Leeds, Leigh v Huddersfield, Salford v Widnes.

