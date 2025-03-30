Championship chairman fined for abusive language towards match officials

KEVIN NICHOLAS, the chairman of Championship side Batley Bulldogs, has been handed a fine of £1,000.

The fine is for using abusive language towards match officials after Batley’s 1895 Cup quarter-final against Bradford Bulls at the beginning of March, following an independent tribunal.

The Bulldogs lost a tumultuous match, which featured seven cards and a large brawl, 16-12.

The tribunal also handed Catalans Dragons prop Tevita Pangai Jr a £1,000 fine – half suspended until the end of the 2026 season – for making an offensive hand gesture towards Warrington Wolves supporters in the February Super League game between the teams.