Championship clubs confirm furlough measures

Halifax RLFC and Sheffield Eagles have become the latest clubs to confirm they have furloughed their staff.

The Championship clubs join counterparts Featherstone Rovers in activating the furlough measure, with many other clubs already doing so and the rest expected to follow.

Halifax managing director Dave Grayson said: “With no game revenue coming into the club for, as yet an undefined time, the club’s finances will be put under stress and we as a BoD have to ensure that every solution to risk mitigate is explored and actioned.

“There has been a huge amount of work and support, behind the scenes, from both the RFL and of course the government and without that I am sure this challenge would be even greater for us a Club and probably the game in general.

“These are unprecedented times and we as a Club need to come together and ensure that the history of this great Club, which was formed in 1873, is not ended by this virus and we continue to provide enjoyment and great memories for everybody associated with Halifax RLFC for many years to come.”

Sheffield Eagles Chairman Chris Noble MBE said: “These are worrying times for everyone across the country and we have taken swift and immediate action to try and ensure we best protect our players, staff and the club.

“The situation is ever-changing and with no confirmed end date of current government guidelines or a recommencement of the 2020 season we have had to put these measures in place.

“I would like to go on record thanking all of our playing and backroom staff for their understanding and support of what we have implemented along with those staff who helped ensure this was sorted in a quick and professional manner.”