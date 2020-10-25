Championship clubs push for return

A two-day clubs meeting to discuss the return of Championship and League 1 has been set for November 5th and 6th.

Clubs will meet to discuss fixture proposals and return-to-play protocols in what is set to be a pivotal meeting in deciding how the 2021 season will look outside Super League.

A number of proposals have been put forward, with the RFL confirming that it is confident of a March restart.

It’s anticipated fans won’t be allowed back in until April, but clubs are desperate to nail down plans for the new season.

Leigh and Featherstone have been among the clubs who have pushed for a schedule to be confirmed and decisions to be made next week.

One proposal League Express has learned of is for Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup fixtures to be played through March, when crowds won’t be allowed back in.

Clubs don’t budget for Cup games, while crowds normally drop in comparison to regular league games, and playing Cup fixtures throughout the month would allow for more regular league fixtures to be played with supporters in attendance.

Talks on several matters, including the abolition of dual-registration, loan-player arrangements, testing and return to training are also to be discussed, as well as promotion, relegation and table formats.

It is set to be one of several key meetings in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Super League clubs will meet to discuss broadcast arrangements, as well as Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their presentation to the board and clubs on November 2nd.

Another meeting to decide on their future is expected shortly after that and a meeting of the sport’s broadcast working group is also expected shortly.

